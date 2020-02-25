my serenade

when i got this violin last year, i had ambitioned that i could learn to play franz schubert's 'serenade'. it's a haunting melody and it reminds me of when i was a child and listening to the neighbour's radio playing songs that were based on classic compositions like this one. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj2GDmaEDSs of course my first exposure to this song was when the group called "the platters" were quite popular and this was one of their hits https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oT2ML6TIgXI this is also one of my mother's favourites and i still remember her singing this whilst washing clothes.
today, my toronto bestie ada and i had lunch together. i learned that her grandmother died just before Christmas and i was saddened by the news. the sadness was supposed to have been offset by my impromptu interview asking her how it felt to have held her nonna's hand whilst she took her last breath. then somehow the conversation veered to the day my mother died and i described how i felt then. but in the telling i started to cry. and then she cried, too! shows that it may have been 45 years ago when my mother died, but i can still feel the loss. i am jealous that my friend got to enjoy her nonna and that her nonna had also a good and fulfilled life and had been loved much by the children she raised and the granchildren and great-grandchildren she helped raise.
anyway, there we were walking down the mall crying whilst walking arm in arm. finally, i made light of the situation by telling her people might be wondering what these two old lesbians are doing crying whilst walking. you could imagine us with tears laughing as we walked inside a liquor store.