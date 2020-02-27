Press Release: On the heels of their successful world tour, the rock group "The Water of Life" released their compilation of hits and famous covers. On sale now and available for download from apple and amazon.
i'm short on time and ideas and since i only have a teeny-weeny flash of red last week, i thought i'd spiffy up my calendar with another flash of red in the form of an album cover.
the artist: the water of life
the water of life, english for das Wasser des Lebens, is a German fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm, tale number 97
the album: something to get away from
from the quote
Normal is not something to aspire to, it's something to get away from.
Jodie Foster (1962 - )