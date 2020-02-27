Previous
"something to get away from" by summerfield
Photo 2567

"something to get away from"

Press Release: On the heels of their successful world tour, the rock group "The Water of Life" released their compilation of hits and famous covers. On sale now and available for download from apple and amazon.

i'm short on time and ideas and since i only have a teeny-weeny flash of red last week, i thought i'd spiffy up my calendar with another flash of red in the form of an album cover.

the artist: the water of life

the water of life, english for das Wasser des Lebens, is a German fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm, tale number 97

the album: something to get away from

from the quote
Normal is not something to aspire to, it's something to get away from.
Jodie Foster (1962 - )

-o0o-
meanwhile, the macro challenge (nuts) is on its last three days before it expires.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43149/new-macro-challenge-nuts don't forget to post your entries.
summerfield

Diana ace
a brilliant album cover!
February 28th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Well done
February 28th, 2020  
