oh, sock it! by summerfield
Photo 2568

oh, sock it!

at last! after months of me trying to figure out how best to use those lighting fixtures, cheap ones i ordered from amazon, mind you (why? because the cheap lamps just don't cut it anymore) i discovered, not much from studying high key techniques, but through slow thinking, that i can take a high key with a perfect white background. how? by directing all the lights on the backdrop. duh! so there's the white, the mid-gray and the true black. without post clean up!

but gheez! those lights are blinding!

all these times, i've been doing high key by setting the camera with long exposure, high ISO and widest f/stop. now i can just plug in the lights. i might have to re-think the set up of my work table so i'd have more space away from the wall.

for the mundane-socks challenge and the eye of the beholder challenge. the challenge really is how do you make an interesting photo of socks? i looked in google images and i saw nothing remotely artistic.

february is almost over and done with. two months down, ten to go.

-o0o-
meanwhile, the macro challenge (nuts) ends tomorrow.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43149/new-macro-challenge-nuts don't forget to post your entries.

now, helen and jackie, let me see your nuts!
28th February 2020

summerfield

@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
