Photo 2601
i'm looking through you
hat's what hop-along Bob was trying to convey to you. for the song title challenge. i wonder if this song has already won. mayhap i should investigate that.
i decided to do the one subject, 30 shots challenge by northy
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
let's see how far i can go with a roll of toilet paper. i promise you those that there's going to be no "messy" shots of the toilet paper. although i must warn you that i could self-destruct at any time.
- o0o -
this is a nothing photo but over at five plus two, our theme this week is "in profile". come on over and check us out:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-04-01
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4610
photos
213
followers
119
following
712% complete
Tags
30-shots2020
Marnie
ace
Better watch out Bob doesn't abscond with that TP!!
April 2nd, 2020
