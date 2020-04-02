but how?

yes, how do you make a flower vase out of a roll of toilet paper? simple: you have a small florist's foam wrapped in plastic, arrange a couple of flowers and insert it into the roll. hop along bob thinks it is a great idea, n'est-ce pas, bob?



and no need for a serviette or napkin on the table; you need to wipe your mouth, just pull a couple of squares and there you go! and if you spill any soup of wine or juice, just pick the roll and blot the liquid, no problem!



the uncertainties of the time can make one very tired, uneasy, nervous and restless. but i did find the time to enjoy the warm weather in my balcony. pulled out my old garden chair from the spare room and set it in the sun while i sip a bottle of iced water. when i closed my eyes, i tried to think of the white sand beaches of palawan, and pretended i was 32 years old in my two-piece swimwear. until those bloody pigeons decided to do a fly by! damn it!