another traeger parody

i have lost count of the days as well as weeks, and i don't even remember most times which day of the week it is. today, i know it's sunday and i was able to attend the online service. (which reminds me, i need to write a story about good friday.) as much as i don't want to look at the news anymore, one just couldn't have a choice. the computer beeps, the phone beeps, the tablet beeps. what i watched and gave my full attention to was HM the Queen's address. the poor lady looks tired and suddenly old. even her voice has the cracks of an old person. i will never forgive that scheming third-rate american actress for having caused her upset. but she's still looking good for her age even so. meanwhile, around here, the predictions are rather dire. if we continue with the measures of prevention we are exercising right now, and especially if those bullheaded people would just forget about themselves and think about the others around them, it would take us eighteen months to two years -- i suppose they are taking the model of the 1918 flu pandemic.