upside down

through the looking glass. er...the crystal ball, to be precise. but doesn't that look like an eye?
it was a beautiful day although a little fresh. i had wanted to go out for a walk but the ice cream won once again. i heard tell it might be june by the time we go back to the office. so i made another calculation of how much i will weigh by then. i wouldn't weigh 300 lbs but by the way i'm eating ice cream, cookies, and everything sugary, i'd probably have diabetes. what a depressing thought. maybe i should have that slice of chocolate fudge cake right now.
