upside down by summerfield
Photo 2622

upside down

through the looking glass. er...the crystal ball, to be precise. but doesn't that look like an eye?

it was a beautiful day although a little fresh. i had wanted to go out for a walk but the ice cream won once again. i heard tell it might be june by the time we go back to the office. so i made another calculation of how much i will weigh by then. i wouldn't weigh 300 lbs but by the way i'm eating ice cream, cookies, and everything sugary, i'd probably have diabetes. what a depressing thought. maybe i should have that slice of chocolate fudge cake right now.

for the songtitle challenge. here's diana ross https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1ehMxQdCtQ

-o0o-

arabian nights, a thousand and one. are you a fan? check out five plus two's take on it and join in with your self-portrait if you will. if anything, learn how to wrap a scarf around your head, take a photo and tag it "fiveplustwo-arabiannights"
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-04-22
summerfield

