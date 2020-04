hat, daisies, shawls and... toilet paper?

this is not an original idea of mine. in fact it's a parody of a so-much-better photo i've glanced up on google images and i simply added the pearl and the toilet paper. the lighting is rather baffling and i couldn't quite emulate it. shows you, lighting set up is my waterloo.



this is also for this week's femininity theme of the 52-week challenge.



i have to shoot those daisies before they wither and die. they're quite lovely, aren't they?