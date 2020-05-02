Previous
time is precious by summerfield
time is precious

i can't decide what i wanted to do for may. as much as i wanted to do the half-and-half challenge, i remembered that last year i self-destructed almost halfway down the third week. and i hate abandoning projects. also this month, as we are all still asked to stay home, it becomes more difficult to find the proper shots. i know, i just have to be very creative, but my creative juices were all zapped out of me by the infamous toilet paper, so i wanted to do something that will still require some form of discipline but much easier to adhere to. i looked at the may words and i thought perhaps it's the perfect project to do. so here i am, a day late but i will make up yesterday at some point during the month.

summerfield

summerfield

Marnie ace
Love that watch, it's a beauty.
May 3rd, 2020  
