in the cupboard, a haiku by summerfield
in the cupboard, a haiku

in the cupboard there
lies a multitude of sins
do not let them out.

oh, look! an accidental half and half!

if i see anything like this in my cabinets or cupboards, i'd probably shut it close and call maintenance to tell them there's a water leak. until two months ago, i had my sister's two wigs and i kept them in this cabinet. i forgot that they were there and one night i was frantic looking for a purse i knew i had stored there. the light was off and i pulled out the large plastic bag. i opened it and saw this face with the hair. now, i normally don't get bothered by things like that, but that time i thought i was harbouring a dead head in my apartment. the next day, i went to return the wigs to my sister.

prompt: in the cupboard

