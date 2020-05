by the window

that's my favourite place to sit -- on my rocking chair with an ottoman to put my legs up on, while reading. the light has to be coming from the left. i have a small cushion for my lower back, and a cozy soft blanket during the cold, rainy days. i hope my rocking chair will last me until my old age, you know, when you young people come and visit me at the home even though i don't recognize you anymore.maybe i should learn how to paint. maybe. maybe. maybe. someday i will. someday, someday, someday. i will.-o0o-close is the theme this week over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-05-13