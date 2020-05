i didn't have time to do any shooting as i had to finish off my taxes or i would never have finished it in time. as it is, i realized it's already the 19th and i'm amazed that may is almost over! and those pigeons that insist on camping on my balcony are so deplorable i refuse to waste my camera's shutter actuation on those dirty bastards!so.... i had to delve into my archives and found i have photos of penguins when the northster and i last went to the zoo together last year. i noted right away how this seem to mimic this shot https://365project.org/northy/365/2020-05-19 of @northy thank you for your feedback on yesterday's champagne toast shot. i will play with the photo using your suggestions and ideas on the weekend, barring a thermonuclear explosion.