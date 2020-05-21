a perfect summer day

although it's not summer but we hit 21 degrees celsius around the mid to late afternoon. i had to go to my bank in midtown which took me the whole lunch hour to commute and then there was the thirty-minute line up at the bank. i only had to get some documents from my safety deposit box as i need them to apply for my old age security pension. i've been missing out on it for the last two years as i should've applied before my 65th. in any case, i was waiting at the bus stop and i was just taking in the soft breeze and listening to the rustle of the leaves when i looked up at the beautiful blue sky. i actually took my camera out, didn't you know, as i loved how the young leaves of the maple tree shone in the bright sunshine and seemed to glow against the blue sky. it's one of those moments when you feel content and know that somehow there are some things good and right in the world. however, i should be wary of just looking up a tree especially when there are birds perched on its branches.



prompt: leaves



i know i've already done leaves but i wanted to post this and i'm not really inclined to post a star wars photo. sooooo... as the northster said in her post today, "my project, my rules."