the echo of laughter

beautiful day in toronto today. i went to a natural nutrition shop a bit west of midtown with my sister. we decide to walk back 5 stations for our exercise. we passed by the university of toronto campus. i remembered that the northster and i were here in the beginning of february when the trees were still bare and everything was dull. two and a half months later the trees are rife with leaves and flowers and it was good to hear the rustling of leaves in the gentle breeze that accompanied the beautiful sunshiny day.



on the grounds of the campus, two young families sat for a a picnic and their animated conversation was accented by jokes and laughter that reverberated along the campus walls.



we are easing into normal again even though we know it will be a different normal from now on. in general people were nice to each other, social distancing was keenly observed and for once we encountered no sour pusses.



prompt: laughter

