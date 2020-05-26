reflection

to be frank, i don't like that line which is the edge of the bevelled mirror. i could've done something to it and the reflection to make it look like a water reflection but i couldn't recall how to do the blasted thing. i just sat there in front of the computer with the program open and i didn't know where to start. my mind is getting stagnant even though i do my best to do brain tasks like crosswords and sudoku as well as a lot of reading. maybe it's the stagnant lifestyle of just being at home and i don't see anything else aside from the various walls of my apartment.



the heck, why do my thoughts always stray to something else entirely different? you see what i mean?



today's word promp: reflections



yes, they are lily of the valley which i picked from the garden around the building. and yes, the crystal vase is smaller than a shot glass. been busy the whole day. would you believe it, no time for eating a decent meal even?