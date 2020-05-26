Previous
Next
reflection by summerfield
Photo 2656

reflection

to be frank, i don't like that line which is the edge of the bevelled mirror. i could've done something to it and the reflection to make it look like a water reflection but i couldn't recall how to do the blasted thing. i just sat there in front of the computer with the program open and i didn't know where to start. my mind is getting stagnant even though i do my best to do brain tasks like crosswords and sudoku as well as a lot of reading. maybe it's the stagnant lifestyle of just being at home and i don't see anything else aside from the various walls of my apartment.

the heck, why do my thoughts always stray to something else entirely different? you see what i mean?

today's word promp: reflections

yes, they are lily of the valley which i picked from the garden around the building. and yes, the crystal vase is smaller than a shot glass. been busy the whole day. would you believe it, no time for eating a decent meal even?
26th May 2020 26th May 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
I can see what you are saying about the line. But I love your tiny vase and the flowers!
May 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise