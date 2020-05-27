not just any cushion

it's a pin cushion. i have a couple more kicking around this place but my sewing box that has more stuff in it than the one i found in the closet has gone awol and i'm not really inclined to lift and open boxes just for a sewing box so this would do.
when i had a craft store twenty-five years ago i used to make a lot of this as give-aways when people buy a major item. i put velvet covered hard foam inside the little wooden box then glued it inside. there are pins short enough to stay inside and get covered, but a seamstress who bought a dozen of this would use it for larger pins put strategically around her shop within her reach.
today's word prompt: pillow/cushions
it was a toss up between the pin cushion and the whoopie cushion. 😜
little fires everywhere. have you read the book by celeste ng? if you want to read good modern day literature, that is the book to read.