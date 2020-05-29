Sign up
Photo 2659
the promise of spring, the colours of autumn
today's prompt is autumn/spring. it's spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn down in the southern part of the world. so i give you both. too bad i don't have a flamingo.
i'm not feeling very well. i have a different kind of headache and my muscles and joints are achy. if i get a fever, i might have to call the doctor tomorrow.
tagging this, too, for week 23 of the 52-week challenge. the challenge is opposites.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4674
photos
223
followers
122
following
728% complete
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-still
Tags
summerfield-52weeks2020
,
may20words
,
52wc-2020-w23
Lou Ann
ace
I hope you feel better soon. This is a terrific opposites image.
May 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What a great half and half of opposites! Sorry you're under the weather. Hoping it passes quickly.
May 30th, 2020
