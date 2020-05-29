Previous
Next
the promise of spring, the colours of autumn by summerfield
Photo 2659

the promise of spring, the colours of autumn

today's prompt is autumn/spring. it's spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn down in the southern part of the world. so i give you both. too bad i don't have a flamingo.

i'm not feeling very well. i have a different kind of headache and my muscles and joints are achy. if i get a fever, i might have to call the doctor tomorrow.

tagging this, too, for week 23 of the 52-week challenge. the challenge is opposites.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I hope you feel better soon. This is a terrific opposites image.
May 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What a great half and half of opposites! Sorry you're under the weather. Hoping it passes quickly.
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise