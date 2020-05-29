the promise of spring, the colours of autumn

today's prompt is autumn/spring. it's spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn down in the southern part of the world. so i give you both. too bad i don't have a flamingo.



i'm not feeling very well. i have a different kind of headache and my muscles and joints are achy. if i get a fever, i might have to call the doctor tomorrow.



tagging this, too, for week 23 of the 52-week challenge. the challenge is opposites.