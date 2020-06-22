this is 'bugsy'. the grands derrick and darren gave me this little stuff toy for mother's day a long long time ago before their parents' break up. their father had a sweater just like this one so they named him bugsy the sheep.
this is for week 26 of the 52-week challenge the prompt of which is "toy story".
this was inspired by one of the surreal photos of tommy ingberg which i found through @northy 's post yesterday. see here: https://365project.org/northy/365/2020-06-21 for the link to ingberg's work. i'm sorry but i can't find an actual link for the artwork that inspired this. however, if you click on the link provided in the northster's post you will see the photograph somewhere in the middle of the page. exciting surreal photography. i might do another one tomorrow!