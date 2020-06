it's raining cakes

you didn't see this coming, right? still inspired by tommy ingberg's work (he should be the next artist challenge feature!). why have rocks when you can have cake? i should've added a fork somewhere! but i like the way this turned out.



believe me, i tried very hard not to eat the cake afterwards, but a slice more won't do any much more damage to my middle than it already is. it was just the right sweetness, the cake is deliciously moist, and it is now just a mere memory.