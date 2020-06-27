there's a face in the sky!

more cloud shots for today as i didn't go out of the apartment at all -- just tidying up my living room which by now is a lot more cluttered than when i started this morning. first of all, i thought today was sunday and i was preparing the other laptop so i could attend the zoom service. it's because i was off yesterday and ran errands that i would normally do on a saturday so when i woke up this morning, i had it in my head that it was sunday. the days are all blurring to me now.



this afternoon, there were more cloud formations south, southeast and southwest. my neighbours and the occupants of the building across from us must be thinking i am nuts to be taking photos of the sky and the skyline at least four or five times a day. or maybe they're thinking i'm taking photos of them.



i think i like doing surreal composites, but i need a model as it is not really easy to be photographing oneself. i'd need to run back and forth to check if i had the right perspective and it gets to be tiring, mind you.



when i saw the image of the face in the clouds, i knew i had to do this so i had to dig out some old also-run self-portraits. and le voilà.