it's canada day today. the confederation is 153 years old today.i could hear a lot of fireworks this evening around but none that i could see from my window. there was a big bee again hovering outside so i wouldn't dare go out to take a photo. i even forgot about the light show of the CN tower.tomorrow, i go to have my health card and driver's license renewed; hopefully there will be no long line up.-o0o-do you leave your door wide open, closed, or ajar? door ajar is the theme this week over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-07-01