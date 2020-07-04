falling, a haiku

the moment you fall
you realize you're now free
nothing can stop you.
i was all set to photograph the moon yet again as it rose in the horizon. however, as it was still light to see anything around, i saw a large wasp hovering in the corner. then i remembered that yesterday, while young onyx was here and taking pictures from the balcony, my sister saw a wasp go through a very small crack on the concrete wall. she took a small piece of moulding clay from my shelf and put it in the opening, effectively sealing the wasp in the concrete wall. i'm so conscious of my allergic reaction to cats and cat dander, but i always forget that i have a worse allergic reaction to wasp sting and it's the thing that potentially could send me to the ER, if i don't croak instantly. so a still life it is for today.
when young onyx was here yesterday, he saw this photo as i scrolled down to show him another photo. there's a printed photo of the man propped on the window sill and asked if that was my husband. when i said yes, he asked if that was his grandfather, meaning his dad's father. i asked him if he thought the man looked like his dad, and he replied "most definitely not". he asked where the man was and i replied "he's gone" wherein he asked again, "did you kill him with that big knife of yours?" i almost died laughing. truly, kids say the darndest thing!