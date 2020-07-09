the other side

of that july 3rd post, taken from the back of the clock.



when young onyx was here on friday, he was looking at my photos and i was humbled by how much he knows about photoshop. he was pointing out to me the flaws in my composites, even making a tsk sound and telling me a photo really looked faked. from an 8-year old's mouth, i was told that i should take up some photoshop courses. i was in a quandary whether i should smack him or just quit altogether showing him the photos, but when i got distracted for a while, he continued to scroll with an occasional shake of his head.



he is so different from the older two grandsons. those two were subdued, afraid to hurt people's feelings so they just keep quiet. onyx is very outspoken, although not in a rude way.



so there, i have one more goal to fulfill when i retire: take a photoshop course. maybe, maybe not.



-o0o-



by the way, the lock to my unit's door is scheduled to be changed tomorrow. the security camera also arrived today but i sure don't know what to do with it. the idea was planted in my head by my next-door neighbour, a young man named param, and he promised he would help me install it. i'll sit on it for a few days. peut-être.