winding movement

i found a strange box in my bedside drawer with this new but old style pocket watch. i vaguely remember receiving it and completely forgot about it. for heaven's sake, i couldn't remember who gave it to me. but today i opened it and see that it is an old style watch where i would have to wind it everyday, no quartz or any computer thingie in there, just the old fashioned gears and whatnots. it is two-faced (was that person trying to tell me something?); the front has the roman numerals and the movement is visible, and the back shows the back of the movement and the cover can accommodate a photo. i may use it once in a while and would use it as a necklace, but as soon as i saw it, i thought "photo prop!" yes, one-track mind.



a storm is threatening and if it does land, i reckon lots of lighting and thunder and with that some kind of power failure and i don't want to be caught with a power failure in the middle of an upload. so i shall catch up with y'all tomorrow after my dental appointment.



-o0o-



my lock's been changed and they even put a metal plate so that the door doesn't jiggle and closes tight.