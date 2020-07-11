urban nightscape

it's been a few days that i haven't taken photos of clouds or the skyline from the balcony and it's been a long while since i have taken a night shot of the skyline. weird still is that there are no planes photobombing my shots when normally planes would be by especially at this hour. there are indeed some flights originating from the international airport which is about 25 kilometres north of downtown toronto but they are not as frequent like in the old normal and mostly those would be domestic flights. you see, planes flying to the east coast taxi off towards the direction of downtown toronto then veer left towards the east or north east which is towards where my apartment building is.



it rained for a couple of hours today and i actually got caught in a brief downpour when going home this afternoon. it wasn't enough to cool down but it wasn't a scorcher like the past few days.



i'll be reading the scripture tomorrow during our zoom service - Jeremiah 32:1-15, a real tongue twister of a read.