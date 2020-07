little bugger

whilst waiting for the traffic light to turn green so i could cross the street, i took shelter from the large sycamores. on the side were these beautifully maintained snowball hydrangeas rife with flowers. and of course, bugs! got one. light turned green. got to go.i spent most of the evening and night doing composites, not happy with them so ditched them. i wasn't about to start going out for a shot especially if i'm not in the mood. so flower it is for today, but if you want to see an airplane, katy's @grammyn has one.i have had a recurring dream of a man, i don't know who he is and i couldn't really see his face or i couldn't remember, who is playing the piano in front of an audience. he calls me to stand beside him on stage for his last piece then he pulls out a gun, points it at me and shoots. i'm bleeding but it doesn't hurt and i stare at him in disgust, then he shoots himself. then i wake up. this is the third time i have dreamed of it in the last couple of years. it's like re-playing a short movie, it starts the same way and ends the same way. eerie. usually, my repetitive dreams are a precursor to a major event. however, i don't even know of anyone who plays the piano professionally. i haven't even read of anything that resembles this scenario. it's weird.