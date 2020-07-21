little bugger

whilst waiting for the traffic light to turn green so i could cross the street, i took shelter from the large sycamores. on the side were these beautifully maintained snowball hydrangeas rife with flowers. and of course, bugs! got one. light turned green. got to go.
i spent most of the evening and night doing composites, not happy with them so ditched them. i wasn't about to start going out for a shot especially if i'm not in the mood. so flower it is for today, but if you want to see an airplane, katy's @grammyn has one.
i have had a recurring dream of a man, i don't know who he is and i couldn't really see his face or i couldn't remember, who is playing the piano in front of an audience. he calls me to stand beside him on stage for his last piece then he pulls out a gun, points it at me and shoots. i'm bleeding but it doesn't hurt and i stare at him in disgust, then he shoots himself. then i wake up. this is the third time i have dreamed of it in the last couple of years. it's like re-playing a short movie, it starts the same way and ends the same way. eerie. usually, my repetitive dreams are a precursor to a major event. however, i don't even know of anyone who plays the piano professionally. i haven't even read of anything that resembles this scenario. it's weird.