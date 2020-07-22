an artist i am not

i've been taking online lessons from my sister so i could learn how to draw. it's not working. i am hopeless. but i learned about shading so i've been using that with my colouring books. this thing here took me about three days to do. i used the shading techniques my sister taught me and she gave me a thumbs up.
i have long ago admitted to myself that i cannot and will never be a painter. i have to look in my archives and on google to see how the watermelon looks like as well as the other stuff in the photo. it is not easy. plus i want to be perfect right away. i taught myself how to play the guitar and play a couple of pieces on the piano because i could read notes. i can do percentages and compound interest in my head. i taught my little boy how to skate when i've never skated in my life ever. i have taught people to speak english without them knowing not even the basic words. i learned french, i learned german. i learned to do cross stitch with an advance pattern not a beginners'. once upon a time i learned how to bake cakes and pies people were buying them. and i learned how to cook beef bourguignon and other intricate dishes and made sit-down dinners for at least twenty people (ah, but that was a long time ago). i'm afraid of people and yet i could deliver a speech in front of an audience. why the f*** could i not learn how to draw or paint?
i could now understand my father's frustration when he saw me colouring a drawing when i was in grade 2, an assignment in art. he was telling me how i should colour each item and yet my crayola kept getting out of the outline. even now that is my problem. he gave up on me, first of all because he was an impatient person. and i couldn't blame him, seeing how i fared with this simple drawing. i am hopelessly artless. when in college my father saw a poem and a story i wrote got published in magazines, i heard him tell my mother that at least i can paint in words. well, at least i have that.
well, i suppose no one's perfect.
i decided, because i am such a sucker for punishment, to composite the drawing with one of my cloud shots. why? because...