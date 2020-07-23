Previous
Next
blueberries by summerfield
Photo 2714

blueberries

i was going to skip posting tonight as it had been a really busy day and even though i went out for a walk, nothing attracted my attention that warranted fishing out the camera from my bag. i did see a lady in an orange vespa duking it out with a mini cooper until an eight-wheeler honked at them -- that was a sight to behold and was quite comical but i didn't think to take a photo.

eating chocolate ice cream i thought i'd put some blueberries in it. then i thought i ought to take a photo of the blueberries before they're all gone, because they will be gone now that i know they're really sweet. i'll be going downtown to the waterfront tomorrow so hopefully i would see something interesting to shoot. but i should check if there is any protests going on.

thanks for the love on yesterday's post; you are all so lovely. my sister gave me an assignment to sketch something metallic like a coffee pot or a pot. ugh!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise