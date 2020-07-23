blueberries

i was going to skip posting tonight as it had been a really busy day and even though i went out for a walk, nothing attracted my attention that warranted fishing out the camera from my bag. i did see a lady in an orange vespa duking it out with a mini cooper until an eight-wheeler honked at them -- that was a sight to behold and was quite comical but i didn't think to take a photo.



eating chocolate ice cream i thought i'd put some blueberries in it. then i thought i ought to take a photo of the blueberries before they're all gone, because they will be gone now that i know they're really sweet. i'll be going downtown to the waterfront tomorrow so hopefully i would see something interesting to shoot. but i should check if there is any protests going on.



thanks for the love on yesterday's post; you are all so lovely. my sister gave me an assignment to sketch something metallic like a coffee pot or a pot. ugh!