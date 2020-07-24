Previous
the runner by summerfield
Photo 2715

the runner

went downtown today and to the waterfront. big mistake! it was so hot, if i wasn't by the water it would've been doubly so. as it was, i had heat exhaustion and almost fainted while waiting for the bus at the station. so embarrassing, i tell you. now i am told to stay home while the temps are crazy high.

this was taken at the end of my walk along the boardwalk before going home. i was lucky there was an empty bench underneath the shade of a large maple tree and just sat there, sweating like a dog. i wondered what this woman was about jogging in this heat! however, i like how the camera had captured her hair as she ran.

this is for week 30 of the 52-week challenge the theme of which is street photography.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

summerfield

Photo Details

