watching the big fishes fly

i've seen a dreamy composite of people sitting on a rock and watching elephants come out of the clouds, and another one with giraffe. i don't have an elephant shot but i did have the appropriate giraffe shots. however, i didn't want to blatantly copy those so i took "the concept" and made one of my own, as i'm trying to understand layers in photoshop. plus i'm under "house arrest" as i'm supposed to be staying out of the heat until the weather is a bit decent. what to do?



i'm looking at more than 10 years of photographs that i have taken, some of which i haven't even browsed through. i should like "new" ones printed and update my portfolio.



a composite of four photographs, three taken in 2019 and the clouds taken three days ago.