dining solo

i passed by this guy when i went to the waterfront last week. he's dining solo, far away from the group of young people huddled around a table at the end of the restaurant's patio. i had wanted to take the shot with him facing towards me, but i didn't want to intrude on his privacy and his meal. this vantage point is good enough for me.



a lot of restaurants are still not open. i guess some of them would be closing permanently. i feel sorry for those businesses that didn't survive the lockdown.