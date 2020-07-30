one webbed foot

i have a dozen shot of this mallard duck preening and just lazing around the edge of the boardwalk, trying to ignore me. i told her to do something special for me and she lifted her one foot and folded it beneath her wings. afterwards she squawked a few times, turned its neck to look at me and then flew into the water.



i did lots of "fixing" at work yesterday and today. and managed to collect a quarter of a million in receivables. you see, i do above and beyond my duties. of course it helps that sometimes i know what i'm doing and not just winging it, which i am prone to do.