whilst going through the archives for suitable photos to print to add to my portfolio, i found this photo of a cluster of i believe they're thistles of some kind or something. they were certainly prickly from leaves to flowers, but boy! there were plenty of butterflies and bees around them. but of course it's just my luck that i got a good photo of the flowers and just one floating bee! although this saved me from having to think of what to post tonight.-o0o-torpor is this week's theme for five plus two. dare you to participate, but check us out here https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-08-05