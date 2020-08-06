Previous
variation on a theme #2 by summerfield
Photo 2728

variation on a theme #2

i am not really good at this book thingie but i thought i'd give it one more try and you won't see it again here in my albums. this time, i put the other end of the glitter fabric in front of the lens.

i haven't gone outside since monday when i made that visit to the office. i think when the office opens in october i will opt to continue to work from home. i don't think i could face more than two people at the same time, anymore.

in other news, i just found out today that we can't just travel anywhere even in canada. i was going to be off next week and i was planning on renting a car and drive to the maritimes. then i read that if i go i would be required to isolate (wherever i would be staying) myself for 2 weeks. that just sucks!
summerfield

Taffy ace
A beauty!
August 7th, 2020  
