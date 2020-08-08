Previous
here doggie! by summerfield
Photo 2730

here doggie!

my sister and i stumbled upon a floral exhibit in toronto's swanky yorkville district. there were floral installations on doorways, mannequins dressed up entirely in fresh floral designs, and a half dozen recreations of man's best friends. i was especially taken by this gorgeous bohemian-looking hungarian sheep dog made entirely of fresh amaranthus flowers, with a pink anthurium for its drooling tongue and a dried up thistle for its nose. there was also a dog made entirely of large white roses as well as a pink french poodle. we even got a stem of fresh rose each.
summerfield

Melvina McCaw
Somebody has a wonderful sense of humour! What a lovely day to spend an afternoon.
August 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Hilarious -- what fun!
August 9th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is amazing and so cute
August 9th, 2020  
