the morning paper

taken last saturday from a moving streetcar. a passenger asked me, "what did you take a picture of?" so i showed him this. he looked at them with furrowed brows and confusion in his eyes (he was wearing a mask). he said he didn't get it. i said you have to appreciate street photography to get it. here in this photo, a man sat on the ledge outside of a bookstore reading his newspapers with dappled shadows cast around him. people passed by without giving him a second look, they were all within that small space captured by the lens but each of them were in their own world. while he was stilled reading the news, others were going about their lives to wherever they were going. it may mean nothing to others, but to the photographer a reality of life was captured, however mundane. to me it was an interesting moment, and that was what i captured. plus the light and shadows were rather nice.



i don't think i explained it well but i told him that he should google about street photography and see all the examples that are all over the internet. and who knows he might find himself in one of those street photographs because, and this i read sometime ago, our faces end up every two days on the internet and we don't even know or see it.