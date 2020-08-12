"I will look for you in every lifetime and love you there.” - Kamand Kojouri
an appointment brought me to my former neighbourhood and i thought i'd visit the park near the marina. the entrance to the park teemed with black-eyed susans and chamomiles and lavenders so that the park was rife with butterflies (that were too fast for my eyes), bees (that are too giddy to stay still), and wasps (that were so much in abundance, i thought i better stay away before i got stung).
the place where i used to go for photos of boats have changed so much as well as the surrounding spaces. they changed, i changed, my perception changed. time to find a new place to haunt!