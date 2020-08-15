shadows in the water

still another shot from last thursday. although i normally wouldn't shoot these bastardic birds, i like how they are disconnected to their shadows which are reflected in the bottom of the lake water.



i haven't gone out of the apartment for two days. i planned to today but i'm addicted to watching the speeches of public leaders around the world, but especially canadians and americans. i think that barrack obama is one of the best orators in america and i see why even though he was considered a long shot to be voted by his caucus, he delivered his speeches in a deliberate and eloquent manner, holding his audience captive by looking at them directly -- very strategic; reminiscent of our pierre trudeau. bill clinton's spoke with deliberation and his speeches are rife in intelligence but i suspect hillary had a lot to do with it. hillary is a brilliant speaker, as well as JFK. too bad, hillary didn't run again. at the end, though, i'm pretty sure they have great advisers and researchers, even writers perhaps.



what prompted me to watch those speeches was a photo i took at the lincoln memorial four years ago -- the "speech at gettysburg". in high school in our speech class, we were asked as an assignment, to memorize that speech. then one day when we didn't expect it, the teacher gave an impromptu oral exam. only two in the class recited it in full, my friend carmencita and myself. a third student, only managed to recite a third of the speech. i bested my friend with my delivery and that was how i got into the school's oratory club. i think i should pretend i am running for office and write a speech, about how children should be educated in good manners and right conduct.