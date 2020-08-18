Previous
over-quarantined by summerfield
Photo 2740

over-quarantined

these two cute babies, along with three others, left australia in april and delivered to my door yesterday evening. apparently, with the border closing at the start of the lockdown, these indeed travelled but got stranded somewhere in the american west coast, probably san francisco or los angeles. they did a slow travel across the states to get to the east coast and were quarantined when it came to canada. postal delivery is an essential business but manpower was reduced due to the lockdown and so they were not processed until the last two weeks.

frankly, i have forgotten i sent for them from katrina @koalagardens until last weekend. and just when i had emailed katrina for the tracking number, mailman knocked on my door to let me know he has a package for me and wanted to make sure i was home so he didn't have to leave the package by the door. so now, they're to self-isolate in the corner for another two weeks before they can get around town.

katrina, thank you. these are so cute!
summerfield

Liz Milne ace
Aww! What sweeties, glad they arrived safely at last.
August 19th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Very cute!
August 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
They are so adorable - definitely huggable!
August 19th, 2020  
