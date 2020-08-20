irrevocably commit to a fateful decision

"iacta alea est." - Julius Ceasar



it's latin for "the die is cast".



between books to review, listening to speeches (i frankly don't know how i got into listening to all these political speeches, most of which i don't understand, and the only thing that attracts me to them is the speaker's compassionate delivery), and working, i have no time to think of what to post. good thing the dice were on the shelf so i scooped them up and placed them on the table, aimed the camera and pressed the shutter.



itiofd, the "365" was accidental. i was trying to balance the top die and it kept falling. i remember five was facing this way but it fell once again and when i swore at it, it stayed. only when i was processing it did i notice 3-6-5 were facing this way.



then of course, i have to think of an appropriate title, preferably six words. then i checked the sh*t list today and found out there's a macro challenge for circles and arcs. too bad i wasn't aware of the rim-lighting challenge or i could've done that to get a three-fer. well, there's always tomorrow.



-o0o-

let me explain: yesterday's "poem" is actually an excerpt of a song recorded by Barbra Streisand in the 80's. in my haste when i posted my photo, i forgot that there is a song title challenge currently happening. i did not mean to mislead you guys and i apologize. i am the first person ever conscious of plagiarism, copyright and ownership so that was definitely a very bad slip up.