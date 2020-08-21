Previous
framed and photobombed by summerfield
Photo 2743

framed and photobombed

as the boat passed through the gap in trees, the flamingos strutted past. darn it! 😂 🤣 🥴 😜

as the shot would not qualify for the black and white framed challenge -- taken before the challenge date range, i decided to composite one of my flamingo shots from last year.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

summerfield

bkb in the city
Being photo bombed happens to the best of us
August 22nd, 2020  
Liz Milne
I love it!
August 22nd, 2020  
Kathy A
Damn those photobombers!
August 22nd, 2020  
Anne ❀
good timing! :)
August 22nd, 2020  
