Previous
Next
Photo 2743
framed and photobombed
as the boat passed through the gap in trees, the flamingos strutted past. darn it! 😂 🤣 🥴 😜
as the shot would not qualify for the black and white framed challenge -- taken before the challenge date range, i decided to composite one of my flamingo shots from last year.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
4
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4758
photos
218
followers
121
following
751% complete
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365-still
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
13th August 2020 2:41pm
Tags
trees
,
boat
,
flamingo-friday
,
flamingo friday
bkb in the city
Being photo bombed happens to the best of us
August 22nd, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
I love it!
August 22nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Damn those photobombers!
August 22nd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
good timing! :)
August 22nd, 2020
