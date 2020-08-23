red velvet

no, not the cake, but a party pouch i get to use once in a while, a useless party bag where i could only put in my apartment key, a lipstick and a few dollars and that's it. i bought it in 1993 for a ridiculous amount of money, but it went with my ruby red gown and my ruby red slippers which i wore to my brother's wedding when he finally wed my sister-in-law after his first marriage was annulled. i was the matron of horror, i mean, honor.



far cry from when the first mr. summerfield and i got married. he wanted me to wear a traditional wedding dress but i poo-pooed that idea. since he was divorced and there was no divorce in the philippines, we married at the american embassy. i chose to wear a light pink suit instead and a white wide-brimmed straw hat. oh, my goodness, i haven't thought of that day in so many years! i think we had an early dinner at the philippine plaza hotel then took a late night flight to singapore for a working honeymoon. he had to work, i had to shop.



thanks to 365 i can write down all these bits and pieces of memories that i have almost forgotten.



rim lighting is rather tricky and every time i attempt it, i could only come up with a mediocre shot. pity!