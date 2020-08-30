rainbow fruit, again

i bought the bananas last thursday when they were still green, with the intention of doing the rainbow fruits. but i have lost my phojo somewhere around this apartment and i swear someone took it. so today, seeing that the bananas were turning yellow, i thought i might better take the photo now so i can have banana flambé tomorrow for dessert at supper. so that's the green, the blueberries don't look blue at all to my eyes, but we know it's blue in person. i thought the onion looks violet so i threw it in. the cherries were occupying space in my fridge -- i don't like cherries, the only time i eat them is when they're from the jar and these aren't. so there, rainbow fruit. tomorrow, i will have to break the rules of photography, something which i have probably been doing the whole time anyway.



today, i lost a friend. again. no, she didn't die, we just had a disagreement, a very heated disagreement. over what, you ask? melania trump. i hate talking politics because i know dick all about it. when it comes to exercising my voting right, i use my common sense, with a reasonable amount of pertinent research about the candidates and the issues that i could relate to. but this friend, who is (aherm!) american, insisted on talking about it, even though i warned her that i don't talk politics. well, she's a democrat she says. we haven't talked in a long while so i let her rant on and on and on. until she got my attention when she said a lot of derogatory remarks about melania trump. now, i don't know and i don't care about the american first lady (my friend insisted MT is not american, to which i reminded her that she also isn't a natural born american, but an immigrant who had been naturalized, just like MT), but i've read enough about her during the last few days and i can admit that i feel sorry for her. and my friend who i think is no longer my friend, got mad at me, as i countered whatever she said about MT, especially when i opined that perhaps some people are just envious of her good fortune.



now, i'll be honest that i tried to terminate the damn conversation three times, and even turned off my internet connection, but she insisted on calling me again -- we were on fb messenger -- to make her point and convince me to agree with her, which i did not because i could be tenacious when i have formed an opinion. and when she couldn't convince me she told me that we couldn't be friends if i cannot see her point. my reply? "so be it."



i hope she doesn't see the foolishness of her action and call me again and discuss about meghan markle. or i would have to resort to blocking her from my fb account.😂