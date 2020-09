tonight, mother nature put on a spectacular show at sunset. with all the brushed clouds covering the sky all day -- fog, drizzle and wind -- the sunset just lit up the sky with beautiful red and orange colours amidst the scattering of blue and gray. so glad i saw it just in time. not two minutes after i came in from shooting this, it was gone just like that.no full moon though with the heavy clouds that promptly arrived.-o0o-what's that medial depression between your mouth and nose called? mosey on down to five plus two and find out https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-09-02