shells

digby scallop shells. from a homemade scallop dish i had some 22 years ago when i first went to the east coast of canada. in nova scotia, i made it a point to drive down to digby where they have the best scallops. but scallops are the best everywhere in nova scotia, mind you.



i first had a taste of digby scallops back in the old country. i was asked by our boss to a lunch with one of the important clients, together with the then future first mr. summerfield. it was at a french restaurant and coquilles saint-jacques was the special of the day and the description of the menu was "digby scallops are the best in the world". never had scallops before then but i fell in love with it at first bite. so many years later when i had the opportunity to travel to the canadian east coast, i grabbed the chance to go to digby for the scallops. we found this little restaurant tucked way off the main road and the seafood dishes they served were 'homemade'. i thought i'd died and gone to scallop heaven. then exiting out of town, we passed by a macdonald's (of all places!) that had scallop sandwich in their menu. i just had to taste it and while not as good as the homemade lunch we had, the scallops were real and tasty.