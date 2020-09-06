swimming

or sand, sea and sky, although it's not really the sea but a lake.



my sister is into making masks. last week i bought her a singer sewing machine which i ordered from amazon. she's quite happy and all she could think of is mask, mask, mask. she's made me a couple and i must say, it is better than the disposable ones that i have all around the apartment. today i went to the fabric store to find fabrics with camera prints or quill and ink prints but no such luck. word has it that we may be required to wear masks all day around the office when we do report back next month. wearing the disposable mask all day would be difficult aside from the cost as those only lasts for a couple of hours. so i wanted her to make me at least 10 different ones, one for each day of the week. we even bought Christmas prints fabric!



since i couldn't find fabric with the camera prints, i bought a royal blue damask and i will just sew a camera shaped button which i have leftover from when i was crafting years ago.



the fun side of pandemic, i suppose.