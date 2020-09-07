although its sail is down, it is still a sailboat, isn't it?
this is from last month's foray to the west end of the city, when it was hot and humid and did i say hot? unlike today, dark, cloudy, stormy, yet still humid. so i still stayed home and started sorting out the books on my shelves, with the aim of trimming it down to just a half a shelf instead of three. in the process i saw my french assimil book and tapes and i decided to brush up on my spoken french and vocabulary, because you never know when i might encounter a french-speaking person. i should reinstate my french magazine subscriptions, but then again, i can't read them, because they're in french! 😜
i also got hold of my old spanish books and tapes. but i won't mix them up now. it's quite funny to see or hear me speak spanish as i unconsciously would switch to french then back to spanish again. most times i couldn't even understand myself. 🤣
i found out today, too, that my little grandson, darren, (who is no longer little because he's going to be sixteen next week) has signed up on 365. if you're so inclined, you might want to check his album out at @darrencruzzz and give him a bit of encouragement and let me know if he takes after grandmaman. i might be biased (well, of course i am) but methinks he is quite good!