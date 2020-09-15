sewing

with a bonus sunglasses and self-portrait. 😜



my sister is going crazy sewing masks, making the most of her new sewing machine. plus i'm driving her crazy with all the crazy ideas i have in my head. so far, i have 12 masks and i dress some of them up with charms that are, thankfully, on sale at michaels craft store. i don't know how to work the sewing machine but i sure can stitch a hook (or is that a loop) with which to attach the charms. last weekend, i found a camera charm to attach to one of my favourite mask (inset). tonight, i took the hour-long commute downtown to find more charms at michaels and i found horseshoe charm and a rhinestoned clover leaf charm. the sales clerk at the fabric department was gushing at my camera charm mask; she said she was going to make her own mask and will also use charms to accent it. yes, she guessed that i like photography!



a friend of ours said that the problem with the fabric masks is that they shrink after washing. not our masks. my sister and i learned from my mother that you soak the fabric in lukewarm water overnight so that when you cut and sew, the fabric would have already shrunk (depending on the fabric -- cotton will almost always shrink just the first time, polyester won't shrink too much). always works!



i'm still hunting for a book charm, a typewriter charm, and a quill-and-ink charm. i do have quill charms but i prefer something with the ink well.



a friend of my sister got a copy of the mask pattern from her and now she's selling her masks for $7.50. i suppose if you can make money out of it, why not? but my sister and i aren't selling. i'm fine with her donating to the homes and church using the left over fabrics i bought. i'm just happy with dressing mine up with charms and blings!