these are, i believe, allium plants. there's a bonus bee in there. take some time ago. i'm running out of ideas for this month. work is impossibly crazy these days, especially today. although i managed to go on facebook this morning before the craziness started as my sister wanted me to post a photo of my masks with the blings attached. soon as i was in the middle of it, boom! busy! and no time for anything else.
i haven't done my practice shading and sketches, my sister is already going to give me an F (for fail!) for not submitting them. i tried to listen to my french tapes and my phone kept ringing. holy camoley!