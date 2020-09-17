Previous
simulation by summerfield
Photo 2770

simulation

of one of the photos in Holly Andres' series called "the trail of sparrow lane"; Andres is the featured artist in the current artist challenge. lowdown is here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44036/new-artist-challenge-holly-andres please! please! put in an entry, pretty please!

close enough simulation. the differences: i have a skirt with colour that is almost the colour of the blouse in the original photo; my shoes are not bulky compared to the original; the necklace is silver instead of gold. i know i have a similar gold necklace somewhere but as usual, i couldn't find it. i have another suitcase like this one which i stack together with two dark blue ones for my vanity, i just cover them with a nice frilly-lacy cover and voilà, vanity table. the lighting is not quite there but i was doing this whilst on a conference call and two more phone calls. now i have to put the suitcases back together so i can claim back my vanity table.

i hope katy will be happy with this.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

summerfield

@summerfield
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I did Andres today too. Like you I tweaked her version to my needs- that is I omitted splattering eggs all over my car seat because I didn't want to clean it up afterwards! I like your version-much closer to her style than mine. Well done- tomorrow I tackle the yogurt shot.
September 18th, 2020  
