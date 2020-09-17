close enough simulation. the differences: i have a skirt with colour that is almost the colour of the blouse in the original photo; my shoes are not bulky compared to the original; the necklace is silver instead of gold. i know i have a similar gold necklace somewhere but as usual, i couldn't find it. i have another suitcase like this one which i stack together with two dark blue ones for my vanity, i just cover them with a nice frilly-lacy cover and voilà, vanity table. the lighting is not quite there but i was doing this whilst on a conference call and two more phone calls. now i have to put the suitcases back together so i can claim back my vanity table.